20 Jahre S IMMO in Ungarn

22. Oktober 2021 15:00

S IMMO Hungary has been operating successfully in the country for 20 years now. Since its foundation, the property investment company has grown an outstanding real estate portfolio of six premium office buildings and the 5-star Marriott Hotel in Budapest with a total property value of around EUR 216 million as of 30 June 2021. The parent company S IMMO in Austria aims to further strengthen its presence in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region including Hungary.

Vienna-based S IMMO AG began its expansion in CEE at the turn of the millennium, entering the Hungarian market in 2001 after the Czech Republic. Over the last two decades its Hungarian subsidiary S IMMO Hungary has owned an exceptional office and hotel portfolio exceeding 110,000 m2, which includes the premium category Blue Cube, Buda Center, City Center, Podium, Maros BC and River Estates, as well as the Budapest Marriott Hotel. Last year, S IMMO Hungary had more than 70 tenants in Budapest.

The group owns properties with a total area of approximately 1.3 million m2 across the European Union with an occupancy rate of 93.2 % and an overall rental yield of 5.0 % as of 30 June 2021. Its total revenues reached approximately EUR 91 million for the first six month of 2021 and nearly EUR 174 million for 2020.

“Over the first two decades, S IMMO has achieved a stable market presence and created an attractive and exciting property portfolio in Hungary, which has proven its value on several occasions. As a result, the group has become a recognised and reliable industry player in Hungary that we are very proud of,” said Friedrich Wachernig, MBA, Member of the Management Board of S IMMO AG.

The company intends to grow its presence in the CEE-region. Therefore, S IMMO Hungary is looking into investment opportunities to increase its portfolio with thousands of square meters of A-class, sustainable and people-oriented office space. As an option it also considers self-developed projects that are tailored to the growing needs of employees and that also improve the quality of life of local communities.

“Leveraging on our vast local market experience and knowledge we continue to shape the industry in the future. In Hungary we are committed to realising projects with high-quality, sustainability, well-being, innovative solutions and services, that will define the market for the next 20 years. We are confident that the first announcement will be made shortly,” emphasised Géza Barabás, Country Manager of S IMMO Hungary.

